19-year-old woman killed in predawn rollover crash on Interstate 95

By David J. Neal

March 07, 2019 02:31 PM

A 19-year-old North Miami Beach woman died in a rollover crash that shut down southbound Interstate 95 in part of Broward County early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says Gabriela Botta, 19, was heading south on I-95 around 4:25 a.m. when she lost control of her 2015 Honda Civic just north of Griffin Road. After the car went off the right side of the highway, it crashed into a metal pole. Botta was declared dead on the scene.

The crash and cleanup closed I-95 southbound from Griffin Road to Stirling Road early in rush hour. What caused the crash is still being investigated.

