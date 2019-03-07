19-year-old woman killed in predawn rollover crash on Interstate 95

A 19-year-old North Miami Beach woman died in a rollover crash that shut down southbound Interstate 95 in part of Broward County early Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says Gabriela Botta, 19, was heading south on I-95 around 4:25 a.m. when she lost control of her 2015 Honda Civic just north of Griffin Road. After the car went off the right side of the highway, it crashed into a metal pole. Botta was declared dead on the scene.
The crash and cleanup closed I-95 southbound from Griffin Road to Stirling Road early in rush hour. What caused the crash is still being investigated.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments