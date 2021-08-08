Miami Herald Logo
Have you seen Christian or Melissa? Two girls are missing from a Miami high rise

Melissa Ruiz, 14, and Christian Wilford, 12, stayed at the same foster home in the 22 Biscayne Bay apartment building, Miami police say.

But, since Saturday, they haven’t been there. Police want the public’s help finding them.

Ruiz is around 4-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was wearing cream pajamas when last seen. Wilford, also known as “Chistian” and for whom police didn’t have a photo, stands around 4-foot-3, weighs 110 pounds and has black braids with purple tips. She was last seen wearing a hoodie with rainbow coloring on part of it.

Anybody who knows anything about their whereabouts should call Miami police special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

