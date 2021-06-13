Midtown

Have you seen Chelsea Guardado? She’s a missing 12-year-old Miami girl

Chelsea Guardado is 12 years old and lives in the 200 block of Northwest 30th Street, a part of Miami’s Wynwood area.

Miami police say that’s where she was last seen, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Chelsea’s 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jean shorts.

Anybody who knows anything about Chelsea’s whereabouts should call the Miami Police Department’s special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
