Have you seen Chelsea Guardado? She’s a missing 12-year-old Miami girl

Chelsea Guardado is 12 years old and lives in the 200 block of Northwest 30th Street, a part of Miami’s Wynwood area.

Miami police say that’s where she was last seen, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Chelsea’s 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jean shorts.

Anybody who knows anything about Chelsea’s whereabouts should call the Miami Police Department’s special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.