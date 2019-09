The closed portion of Northwest 36th Street Miami Police Department

Northwest 36th Street is closed from 37th to 38th avenues because of downed power lines, Miami police said just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Instead of using 36th Street, drivers can use State Road 112, the Dolphin Expressway or Northwest 54th Street.

