Part of Biscayne Boulevard is shut down for a gas leak investigation

Biscayne Boulevard’s southbound lanes have been shut down for three blocks in one of its busiest areas Monday afternoon to check on a possible gas leak, Miami police said.

The shutdown goes from Northeast 33rd Street to Northeast 36th Street, the intersection that’s the main route east out of Midtown, onto the Julia Tuttle Causeway to Miami Beach and catches those taking the Biscayne Boulevard exit off Interstate 195.

The actual investigation by Miami Fire Rescue and Teco People Gas workers are at Northeast 34th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.