Rolling Loud stage partially collapses day before music festival set to start, reports say

Travis Scott performs at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He is headlining the three-day Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens. TNS

A day before thousands attend Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, part of its stage collapsed Thursday evening, according to reports.

Around 5 p.m., part of a Rolling Loud stage collapsed at the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive, CBS 4 News reported.

A stage under-construction appears to have collapsed at @HardRockStadium ahead of the @RollingLoud Music Festival. More on @CBSMiami as we get it. pic.twitter.com/sjvCeWfWKZ — Lauren Pastrana CBS 4 (@LaurenPastrana) July 22, 2021

A Rolling Loud representative could not immediately provide details on the collapse.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021, an annual hip-hop festival, will be held from July 23 to July 25 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Dozens of artists, including headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone, are set perform on stages presumably similar to the one that had partially collapsed.

A WSVN 7 News helicopter captured footage of the collapsed stage, which had a line of large speakers collapsed on the ground.

LIVE: Part of the Rolling Loud stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has collapsed, just a day before the festival was supposed to kick-off. So far, no injuries have been reported. (Note: No sound from helicopter.) https://t.co/9R5UzBCWWR — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 22, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said there are no active paramedics or firefighters at the stadium due to the collapse. No injuries have yet been reported.

Miami Herald Reporter C. Isaiah Smalls II contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.