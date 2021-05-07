Miami Gardens - Opa-locka
Driver nearly hits FHP trooper, crashes head-on into patrol car, authorities say
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was almost hit by a driver who later crashed head-on into them Friday, authorities say.
Sometime before 4:40 p.m., troopers tried to stop the driver, who has not been identified, on the exit ramp to Northwest 67 Ave. from State Road 826 near Miami Gardens, FHP said.
The driver didn’t stop and instead sped up toward an FHP trooper, nearly running him over. The trooper than got into his patrol car and chased after the driver, FHP said.
The chase ended in a head-on collision with the trooper’s car. After the crash, the driver bailed from his car and tried to run away, but was later caught and arrested.
The trooper involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, FHP said.
