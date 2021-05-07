Driver nearly hits FHP trooper, crashes head-on into patrol car, authorities say

An unidentified driver has been charged with almost hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and crashing into a patrol car in Miami Gardens. Florida Highway Patrol

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was almost hit by a driver who later crashed head-on into them Friday, authorities say.

Sometime before 4:40 p.m., troopers tried to stop the driver, who has not been identified, on the exit ramp to Northwest 67 Ave. from State Road 826 near Miami Gardens, FHP said.

The driver didn’t stop and instead sped up toward an FHP trooper, nearly running him over. The trooper than got into his patrol car and chased after the driver, FHP said.

The chase ended in a head-on collision with the trooper’s car. After the crash, the driver bailed from his car and tried to run away, but was later caught and arrested.

The trooper involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, FHP said.

The 44 Percent A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.