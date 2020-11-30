One killed, one injured in shooting near Opa-locka auto body shop, cops say

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday afternoon near an Opa-locka auto body shop.

Miami-Dade police took over the investigation because of the homicide, Opa-locka police said.

By Monday evening Miami-Dade police had released little information other than the shooting happened at 2341 Ali Baba Ave. at 2:30 p.m.

Police said two adult males were shot and the one who died was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A law enforcement source said the other victim was transported to Aventura Medical Center and was in stable condition. The source said police were looking for a vehicle that they believed the shooter was in, but didn’t offer a description or a motive for the shooting.

