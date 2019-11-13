A former UM, NFL player is behind bars after beating his mom, cops say

Richard Gordon, a former tight end for the Oakland Raiders and the University of Miami, was arrested after police say he hit his mother during an argument.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Miami Gardens police were called to Gordon’s home because of a report of domestic violence, police said.

Police say Gordon, 32, had gotten into an argument with his mom and threw a plastic bottle of water at her car. He then walked up to her and punched her on the left side of her ear.

His mother suffered a cut from the punch, police said.

Richard Gordon is a free agent. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft after playing college football for the Hurricanes from 2006-2010.

Gordon was charged with simple battery and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was later released.