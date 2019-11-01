Second gunman in Miami Gardens shoot-out on the loose. Police are asking for help.

Google Maps

It was a cool Monday night outside Buccaneer Park in Miami Gardens. Across the street, a small crowd of men were talking and hanging out in the dimly lit parking lot of Baby Carolina Tire.

As the men talked, a sliver Nissan pulls into the parking lot. The two inside weren’t stopping by to get something from the convenience store next to Baby’s, 3175 NW 207th St.

Bullets start to fly out the car window toward the men in the lot. One of them pulled out his own gun and fired back.

As the dust settled and Miami Gardens police arrived, the car had already sped away and four men in the lot were wounded. Two of them were sent to the hospital.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Four days later, only one of the gunmen has been caught. Miami Gardens police announced Friday the arrest of Marlon Uptgrow, 25, in connection with the shoot-out. They learned that after the shooting, Uptgrow went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Miami Gardens police are looking for the second gunman involved in a shoot-out that injured four and sent two of them to the hospital. Police announced the arrest of one of the two gunman, Marlon Uptgrow, Friday. Miami Gardens Police Department

Investigators say Uptgrow was one of the shooters in the car, bringing the count of those wounded from the firefight to five.

Several tips to police from the community say that the men in the car were targeting a member of the group in the parking lot.

Uptgrow was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, using a firearm while committing a felony and armed criminal mischief. He is being held on a $32,500 bond.

Police are on the lookout for a newer four-door Nissan that they say was seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting, suspects or escaping car is asked to call Miami Gardens Police Detective George Gil at (305)474-1559.