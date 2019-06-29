Fire that engulfed Miami Gardens home may have been arson-related, police say

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

A Miami Gardens home went up in flames Saturday morning and is the subject of an arson investigation.

At 4:41 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a house fire near Northwest 29th Court and Northwest 179 Street, fire rescue said.

When crews arrived to the home it was fully ablaze, with flames coming through the roof. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. No one was inside when the fire happened, and there were no reported injuries.

Miami Gardens police detectives are looking into arson as the possible cause of the fire.

Authorities have determined that the fire has made the home uninhabitable.