Man found in a car on a Miami-Dade street with a chest wound

A man found in the driver’s seat of a car with a chest wound Thursday has been airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Opa-locka Chief of Police James Dobson said on Twitter.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to 560 Jann Ave. at 9:35 a.m. Thursday. As for whether the man got wounded from a stabbing or a shooting, Dobson replied, “Unknown at this time.”





