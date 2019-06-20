Bullets fly at busy Miami Gardens sports complex. Police say no one was hit

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bullets flew Thursday night at a Miami Gardens sports complex when at least two people started shooting at each other and fired about 30 rounds, police said. But it appeared no one had been hit.

A bullet hit a parked vehicle and shattered a window. A woman was hurt when she was hit by flying glass, police said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.





Police Spokesman Carlos Austin said ShotSpotter technology estimates that more than 30 rounds were fired just before 9 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St.

The sprawling complex, which houses an amphitheater, dance studio, fitness center and swimming pool, closes at 10 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Austin said there was “a non-city sponsored dance group on the property who got into a previous argument (outside of our city) with another group.”

“The other group responded and shots were fired,” he said.

As of Thursday night, police were still looking for the people involved.





“If you know anything that may help the police department identify the shooters, call Crime Stoppers,” Austin said.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers can be reached at 305-471-TIPS (8477).



