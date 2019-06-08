Miami Gardens - Opa-locka
Opa-locka crash sends 3 children, 1 adult to hospital, fire rescue says
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted three children and one adult to a hospital after a crash in Opa-locka, authorities said.
Around 8:30 p.m., fire rescue responded to a car striking a tree near Northwest 151st Street and 27th Avenue, fire rescue said.
Four people have been airlifted to a local trauma center, according to fire rescue. Their conditions are unknown.
Authorities are not releasing the victims’ ages or names as they continue to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Comments