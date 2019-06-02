Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

‘Homicide scene’ shuts down part of busy Miami Gardens thoroughfare, cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By
Up Next
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. By

A “homicide scene” closed down part of a busy thoroughfare in Miami Gardens Sunday night, police said.

The department did not, however, release details on the incident.

The northbound lanes of Northwest 37th Avenue at Northwest 211th St were blocked off.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  