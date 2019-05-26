Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Police find decomposed body in Miami Gardens canal

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police found a decomposed human body in a Miami Gardens canal on Saturday.

About 4:50 p.m., Miami Gardens Police received an anonymous call referring to a body floating in the canal near Northwest 207th Street and 15th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police underwater-recovery officers responded to the scene and helped remove the body, which was then transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office for a post-mortem examination.

Police could not identify the race or gender of the body. Officers are investigating the incident.

