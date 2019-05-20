He used Facebook to threaten to kill Muslims ‘one by one,’ cops say. Now, he’s in jail.

Brandyn Hernandez Miami-Dade Corrections

The social media posts were explicit.

He threatened arson and said he was going “to kill Muslims one by one,” cops say.





On Monday, a day after the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens reported the Facebook posts, Miami Gardens police announced an arrest.

Brandyn Hernandez, 27, was arrested Monday and charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm and assault with prejudice. He was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $8,500 bond.

“You don’t know if they are going to take action and go and do what they say,” said Khalid Mirza, chairman of the Muslim Communities Association of South Florida.

The threats come as Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan — which runs through the beginning of June — and devote themselves to fasting and prayer. Mosques in South Florida, including the one in Miami Gardens, have held open houses to welcome everyone in for prayer and break-the-fast dinners. Many Muslims gather at mosques each evening during Ramadan for prayers and dinner after the fast.

Police say officers were called to the mosque, 4305 NW 183rd St, on Sunday for a report of “cyber terrorism threats directed toward Muslims at the Mosque.”





“The social media messages contained numerous expletives with verbiage that included threats of arson, threats to kill Muslims one by one, and indicated there would be no due process for the Muslims,” police said.

Officers learned Hernandez had started visiting the mosque during the Ramadan dinners.

Anyone with information on Hernandez or the threat is asked to call Miami Gardens Police Detective Luis Gonzalez 305-474-1641 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).