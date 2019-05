MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A person was killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Opa-locka, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at 3950 NW 27th Ave.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

