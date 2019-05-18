‘Love you, mean it, bye.’ Miami test administrator disappears during finals week, police say

Miami Gardens Police

Police are searching for a Miami-Dade County Schools employee who has been missing since Wednesday, as students were taking their final examinations at Miami Norland Senior High.

Kameela Russell, 41, a test chairperson at the school, was last seen by her family in the 800 block of Northwest 203rd Street in Miami Gardens. Russell, who had been driving a 2014 black Audi A6 bearing the Florida tag HBQJ20, was wearing purple braids in her hair and gray leggings, a striped shirt and sneakers.

Russell has been employed by the school district since 2014, according to WPLG Local 10. Students at Norland this week took several End of Course (EOC) tests in subjects like geometry and U.S. history.

Her last video post to Instagram, on April 29, appeared to be directed at the class of 2019 at Walter C. Young Middle School. She previously taught there, according to her biography on Facebook.

“Love you, mean it, bye,” she said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.