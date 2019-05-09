Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

A man answered a knock at the front door. It was the last thing he did, cops say

A man answered a knock at the door of his house and was shot dead Wednesday night, Miami Gardens police say.

Cops identified the victim only as a 33-year-old black male.

Police say they found him around 10:51 p.m. at the front door of a house in the 21100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving a call about a shot man. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead in the doorway.

“Investigation revealed the victim resided at the residence and responded to a knock at the front door,” Miami Gardens police stated in a release. “After opening the door, the victim was shot by unknown subject(s).”

Anyone with information on this can contact Miami Gardens Detective Henry Schneider at 305-474-1710. For those who wish anonymity and a shot at a reward up to $3,000, there’s Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); crimestoppersmiami.com; or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
