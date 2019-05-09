A man answered a knock at the front door. It was the last thing he did, cops say

A man answered a knock at the door of his house and was shot dead Wednesday night, Miami Gardens police say.

Cops identified the victim only as a 33-year-old black male.





Police say they found him around 10:51 p.m. at the front door of a house in the 21100 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving a call about a shot man. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead in the doorway.

“Investigation revealed the victim resided at the residence and responded to a knock at the front door,” Miami Gardens police stated in a release. “After opening the door, the victim was shot by unknown subject(s).”





Anyone with information on this can contact Miami Gardens Detective Henry Schneider at 305-474-1710. For those who wish anonymity and a shot at a reward up to $3,000, there’s Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); crimestoppersmiami.com; or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.