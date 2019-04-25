Video shows Miami Gardens cop throwing teen to the ground. Police are investigating

Video shows Miami Gardens police officer throwing a teen to the ground A video that surfaced on April 25, 2019 shows a black police officer pushing a black teenage girl up against a fence and then roughly tossing her on the ground. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video that surfaced on April 25, 2019 shows a black police officer pushing a black teenage girl up against a fence and then roughly tossing her on the ground.

A teenage girl was arrested last week after a fight near a Miami Gardens middle school.

On Thursday, video surfaced that shows a black police officer, pushing the black teen up against a fence and then roughly tossing her on the ground.

In a statement, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt confirmed the April 18 incident involving students from Carol City Middle School and said the incident was under investigation.





“The investigation will include a review of all actions, to include those of the officer and the individual, who was arrested,” the chief said. “We are asking that the public not rush to judgment, as these incidents must be fully investigated to ensure fairness to everyone involved.”

Ted Victor, a Broward teacher and founder of the Broward Social Network, an organization that mentors youth both professionally and politically, said he posted the video — taken by the teen’s friend — on his site after his coworker came to him telling him about what happened to her niece.

“I was outraged,” he said. “I am sure this young lady did something, but the question I would like to ask is what caused him to respond in that manner. The police brutality on young black people has to stop.”

In recent months, several law enforcement departments across South Florida and nationally have faced scrutiny over excessive use of force.





On Thursday, a group of mostly black leaders gathered to denounce the recent violent takedown of an unarmed black teen outside a Tamarac McDonald’s. Video showed officers pepper spraying the teen and then slamming his head on the ground. The charges were later dropped. Two deputies have been suspended.

Another video surfaced Wednesday, of a January 1 incident in which a white BSO deputy punched a white man who was handcuffed to hospital bed.