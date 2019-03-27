Family of slain librarian files negligence lawsuit against Miami-Dade credit union

The family of a longtime Miami-Dade County librarian who was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery outside a Miami Gardens credit union last December announced on Wednesday that they had filed a civil negligence lawsuit against Dade County Federal Credit Union.
Jaime Humet, 47, had visited the credit union on the night of Dec. 10, 2018 after finishing his workday at the Miami Lakes Branch Library. He stopped at an ATM to check his balance. As he was driving away, an unidentified person approached his car with a weapon and shot Humet through the rear windshield.
Police have yet to find the shooter or make any arrests in the case. Anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s arrest may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $23,000 from Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by submitting an anonymous tip at 305-471-TIPS or crimestoppers305.com.
The lawsuit, filed by Pilar Humet — Jaime’s mother — alleges that the shooting was “reasonably foreseeable” considering the nature of the business and similar crimes reported in the surrounding area, and that it could have been avoided if more rigorous security measures had been in place.
She is represented by Pedro Echarte of The Haggard Law Firm and Angel Diaz of Kirschner, Groff & Diaz.
At a press conference outside on Wednesday outside the credit union, 20645 NW 2nd Ave., Humet joined her son and two other family members in pleading for help from the public.
“We want justice, because there is a criminal who is going to do the same thing [somewhere else],” Humet said. “The message is to come forward.”
“Half of my heart has been removed,” she added.
Jaime Humet, an employee of the county’s libraries for two decades, was described by his brother Nick as a kind-hearted person who cared about nothing more than his family and his mother, who raised her sons as a single parent.
“To have that kind of soul murdered in the street...,” Nick Humet said before trailing off. “We’ve got to make our city safe for our family and friends.”
Jaime Humet’s attorneys would not disclose the level of security present at the credit union on the night of the shooting, but said it was minimal.
In arguing that the credit union had failed to provide reasonable security for customers, Jaime Humet’s attorneys cite the area’s reputation as a “hotbed” for criminal activity and recent violent crimes perpetrated against customers at Dade County Federal Credit Union and neighboring establishments.
The lawsuit alleges Dade County Federal Credit Union failed to “warn, protect, guard and secure the safety of its invitees and of the public.” It lists several examples of alleged infractions, including the insufficient number of security guards in visible areas to deter crime, a lack of sufficient lighting and a lack of surveillance cameras in relevant areas.
Jaime Humet’s attorneys are seeking damages to include her mental pain and suffering and the loss of “support and services” her son, who lived with her, had normally provided.
In a statement to the Miami Herald, Dade County Federal Credit Union said it remained “deeply saddened about the death of Jaime Humet, and we have fully cooperated with the law enforcement investigation.”
“It is a longstanding policy of the credit union not to comment on pending litigation,” the company said.
