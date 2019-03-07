Person shot near Bunche Park in Miami Gardens; police looking for shooter

One person was shot near Bunche Park in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon and police are looking for the shooter.
According to Miami Gardens police, a person was found shot near Northwest 22nd Avenue and West Bunche Park Drive. It is unclear where the shooting happened, detectives said.
A passerby reportedly saw the injured person on the ground and called 911.
Officers are canvassing the area and the intersection was closed off as of 5 p.m. Thursday, police said. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments