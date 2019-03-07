Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Person shot near Bunche Park in Miami Gardens; police looking for shooter

By Monique O. Madan

March 07, 2019 05:41 PM

One person was shot near Bunche Park in Miami Gardens Thursday afternoon and police are looking for the shooter.

According to Miami Gardens police, a person was found shot near Northwest 22nd Avenue and West Bunche Park Drive. It is unclear where the shooting happened, detectives said.

A passerby reportedly saw the injured person on the ground and called 911.

Officers are canvassing the area and the intersection was closed off as of 5 p.m. Thursday, police said. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital.

