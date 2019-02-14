He threatened to blow up her home and her kids’ schools, cops say. Then came the chase

A man showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s Opa-locka home Thursday morning and threatened to blow up the woman’s apartment complex and both of her children’s schools, Opa-locka police said.
When police caught up with the man, identified as 35-year-old William Richard, he was at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, said James Dobson, chief of the Opa-locka Police Department.
Instead of cooperating, Dobson said Richard assaulted an officer and took off in a car, leading officers on a chase.
The chase ended about 4 p.m. at Northwest 153rd Street and Sixth Avenue. Dobson said Richard was arrested and charged with three counts of making a false bomb threat, battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and drug possession.
No was injured, but a Miami Gardens police officer was involved in a minor crash, Dobson said.
