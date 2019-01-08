An argument turns to murder at an apartment building, police say

An argument turned into a homicide on Monday in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade police said.
Police say Wayne Mitchell, 50, was killed at 11:39 p.m. near Northwest 22nd Avenue and Washington Avenue. Mitchell likely knew his killer, and the two argued earlier Monday night, police said, but they’re not releasing the shooting suspect’s name yet.
An apartment building surveillance video acquired by a WPLG-Channel 10 reporter shows the shooter waiting like a hunter for Mitchell to walk down a hallway before shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477; go to “Select a Tip” on the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers website; or go to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers Facebook page and click “Contact Us.”
