Dead man found — outside the front door of a Miami Gardens funeral home

Before anyone arrived at work on Monday morning, someone discovered the body of a man lying just outside the front door of a Miami Gardens funeral home.
They called police. Police called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Paramedics couldn’t revive him.
Police said they don’t believe there was foul play involved. So far, the man has only been identified as a black male, probably in his 30s.
“I don’t know anything about it, just like you,” said Leon Bland, who owns Royal Funeral Service at 17475 NW 27th Ave.
Bland said it’s not unusual for homeless people to gather near the area where the body was found. He suspects someone just went to sleep and didn’t wake up.
“We were closed, but if anything happened, we’ve got everything on camera,” Bland said.
Police said the body was discovered at about 8:30 a.m. They would like anyone with information to call Miami Gardens police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
