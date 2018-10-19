Man shot and killed by police officer in Miami Gardens early Friday, sources say

A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Miami Gardens early Friday morning, according to multiple sources.
The details, however, remained sketchy hours later.
A source with knowledge of the shooting said an officer came upon a man sleeping in a vehicle and when the officer approached, he saw the man had a weapon.
The cop fired and the man was killed. It was unclear if the man in the vehicle fired his weapon.
Miami Gardens police had not publicly acknowledged the shooting by 8:30 a.m.
WSVN Channel 7 reported that a man was shot and a car crashed into a home in Northwest 189th Street.
It also wasn’t clear early Friday if the shooting led to the car crash or if the man crashed his car after the shooting.
Andy Axelrad, an attorney with Miami-Dade’s Police Benevolent Association, which represents Miami Gardens police, called the shooting justified and said the incident was recorded on a camera worn by a cop.
This story is developing and will be updated.
