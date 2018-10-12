Health Emergency in Opa-locka

Sewage bubbled up along Superior Street in Opa-locka after the pump station went out. Mary Davis shows a herald reporter the flood of sewage. The pump then sprung a leak, spraying sewage water across the street.
President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson from Miami Gardens feuded over a call he made to a fallen soldier's widow. Sgt. La David T. Johnson was killed in an ambush during a joint-military mission in Niger on Oct. 4, 2017.
Trailer for a web series called 'Murder Gardens.' The series is the story of Chase Washington, a 19 year old young man whose world world has been turned upside down after he leaves a comfortable home provided by his foster father for a life of cri
Delma Noel-Pratt was sworn in as the first female police chief in Miami Garden's 14-year history on Monday, in front of a packed audience of several hundred people in the City Hall chamber Monday morning.
Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016. His
A car slammed into Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens during a special Sunday service celebrating the church's 75th anniversary. At least 12 people were injured after being hit by debris.
The Miami Gardens Police Dept. along with the North Dade Youth and Family Coalition, hosted 'coffee with a cop on the block' in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, on Thursday, July 15, 2016. The mission was to gather the community together and to get t
Two Miami-Dade police officers opened fire on an SUV during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning in Miami Gardens. Miami-Dade detective, Marjorie Eloi, holds a press conference in Miami Gardens near the crime scene on Monday, May 30, 2016.
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman discusses the Chevron gas station surveillance video footage showing a trooper firing at a driver who was trying to get away in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, May 25, 2016.