Health Emergency in Opa-locka

Sewage bubbled up along Superior Street in Opa-locka after the pump station went out. Mary Davis shows a herald reporter the flood of sewage. The pump then sprung a leak, spraying sewage water across the street.
Coffee with a cop

Miami Gardens - Opa-locka

Coffee with a cop

The Miami Gardens Police Dept. along with the North Dade Youth and Family Coalition, hosted 'coffee with a cop on the block' in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, on Thursday, July 15, 2016. The mission was to gather the community together and to get t

