Fire crews respond after suspected meth lab found in Bal Harbour condo unit, village says

The management of a Bal Harbour condo building discovered a suspected meth lab inside a unit after the tenant was evicted, according to a village spokesman.

The discovery was made Monday morning on the 15th floor of Majestic Towers Condo, 9601 Collins Avenue Monday. Police responded and after finding “items of real concern,” called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said Brian Andrews, the village spokesman.

Miami-Fire Rescue said they responded to a “hazardous situation” involving a chemical and were still at the building early Monday evening.

Some floors were being evacuated as a precaution, fire rescue said.

Miami-Dade police said Monday evening that the department was “responding to a narcotics scene.”

Bal Harbour police will investigate, Andrews said.