Watch dramatic bodycam of cops jumping into ocean to save drowning man in Miami Beach

Scary scene off Miami Beach Sunday night.

According to a Tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a man drowning at about 31st street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Officers Rescue Man from Ocean: Sunday evening, three Miami Beach officers jumped into the ocean to rescue a man who attempted to commit suicide. Moments before, the male called @800273TALK who then called MBPD. pic.twitter.com/pACwFLib3g — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 4, 2021

Dramatic bodycam footage shows three uniformed officers jumped into the ocean to rescue the individual as waves crash onto the rocks.

“Come here, man!” yells a cop.

The 44 Percent A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the darkly lit police video, you can see them wade out into the frothing water, then pull the person onto the shore. He is groaning.

“There’s a pulse?”

“Let’s go, bud!” says another cop, slapping his body and administering first aid. “Look up!”

“He’s breathing,” notes another cop.

Dispatch repeats that he is indeed breathing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“There you go,” added another officer.

The man initially called National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to the post, before he subsequently jumped in the water. The 24/7 prevention hotline notified MBPD.

A department spokesman said the man remained in the hospital in stable condition on Monday.