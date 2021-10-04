Miami Herald Logo
Miami Beach

Watch dramatic bodycam of cops jumping into ocean to save drowning man in Miami Beach

Scary scene off Miami Beach Sunday night.

According to a Tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a man drowning at about 31st street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows three uniformed officers jumped into the ocean to rescue the individual as waves crash onto the rocks.

“Come here, man!” yells a cop.

In the darkly lit police video, you can see them wade out into the frothing water, then pull the person onto the shore. He is groaning.

“There’s a pulse?”

“Let’s go, bud!” says another cop, slapping his body and administering first aid. “Look up!”

“He’s breathing,” notes another cop.

Dispatch repeats that he is indeed breathing.

“There you go,” added another officer.

The man initially called National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to the post, before he subsequently jumped in the water. The 24/7 prevention hotline notified MBPD.

A department spokesman said the man remained in the hospital in stable condition on Monday.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
