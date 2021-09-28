Miami Beach 34-year-old has been missing for four days. Police need help in finding her

Kayline Montero DeCastro spoke to her aunt Friday about going to the hospital to treat both mental and physical health issues.

Then she disappeared.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach police asked for help in finding the 34-year-old.

Montero DeCastro — 5-foot-3, with auburn hair and brown eyes — was last seen near 16th Street and Meridian Avenue.

She was last seen in a green shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue Nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7900.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Kayline? She was last seen on 9/24 near 16 Street and Meridian Avenue. Anyone with information should call MBPD at 305-673-7900. pic.twitter.com/x309ow7Aii — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 28, 2021