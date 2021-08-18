Miami Herald Logo
Miami Beach

A 17-year-old from Iowa was last seen in Miami Beach last week. Cops are now seeking help

Anthony Ezkivel-Lopez was with his legal guardians in Miami Beach when he told them he wanted to see friends before the flight back home to Iowa.

That’s the last anyone saw of the 17-year-old, Miami Beach police said.

He missed his flight and called his guardians to say he wasn’t going back to Iowa.

He has brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anybody with any news about Anthony’s whereabouts should call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7900.

