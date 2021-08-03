Miami Herald Logo
Miami Beach

Several detained in drug investigation in Miami Beach where SWAT cops arrived

At least two people were detained early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Miami Beach.

The investigation led officers and members of Miami Beach’s SWAT team to serve a search warrant at a home near 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue at 6 a.m., according to Miami Beach police.

NBC6 recorded one man being taken into custody and put inside a police cruiser. The news station says another man, in handcuffs, was sitting on the ground.

Police have not disclosed additional details about the ongoing narcotics investigation or the search warrant. They also haven’t said how many people were detained.

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and was a 2020-2021 Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
