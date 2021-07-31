An early morning crash near the Julia Tuttle leaves one man dead, one on the run

An early morning accident on I-195 West, beyond Alton Road, has left one man dead, another on the run, and led to parts of a major roadway being closed for about five hours Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Alex Camacho, the driver of a white Honda sedan crashed into a scooter as both were heading west on the on the Julia Tuttle Causeway in the area of Alton Road around 2:45 a.m.

After the Honda hit the scooter, the scooter’s rider was ejected and the Honda driver bailed, running away from the car and leaving it on the road, Camacho said.

The man on the scooter died at Ryder Trauma Center, Camacho said.

The westbound lanes were closed for about five hours but were reopened around 8 a.m.

FHP has not released the identities of the individuals involved and has not said if the Honda driver has been found.

Meantime, a road sign is reportedly flashing that “scheduled film production will have periodic closures” on the causeway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.