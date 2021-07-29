Surfside mayor: Why did Miami-Dade delay hiring engineer for probe of condo collapse?

More than a month after the Champlain Towers South fell, Miami-Dade County police are advertising for an engineer to study the Surfside condominium collapse.

Surfside’s mayor has a question: What took so long?

In the latest escalation of the town’s rift with Miami-Dade over access to the site of the June 24 condo collapse, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett is calling it “inexplicable” that the county is still looking for a structural expert while denying Surfside’s hired engineer the ability to study building materials and soil from Champlain Towers South.

“Why the county would be searching for a structural engineer consultant at this late date, especially given that we’ve had the best available, onsite and ready to work since day one, is inexplicable,” Burkett wrote in a Wednesday email to Allyn Kilsheimer, the New York engineer on retainer with Surfside to review buliding safety in the town and determine what caused the Champlain South collapse.

The Miami Herald obtained the email through a records request to Surfside.

The email lays out in writing Burkett’s increasingly public criticism of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration for refusing Kilsheimer’s request for access to the collapse site. County representatives insist the site must remain closed as two investigations — one by county police, and one by the federal National Institute of Standards and Technology, which probed the 9/11 collapse of the World Trade Center — continue.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks to the media about the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building recovery mission in Surfside, Florida on Monday, July 12, 2021. On July 14, she released her first budget proposal after being elected in November. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

“The mayor performed magnificently up to this point but I’m concerned that there’s a loss of focus right now,” Burkett told the Herald. “There seems to be a real lack of urgency that has developed.”

Another factor is litigation, with Miami-Dade saying it doesn’t plan to give a Surfside engineer access to the site until a court agrees to open the area to other experts as the legal battle over Champlain South liability advances. Burkett says Miami-Dade officials have said they expect the town to be a defendant in a suit since the head of Surfside’s Building Department was quoted as telling Champlain South residents the tower was in “very good shape” in 2018.

Jimmy Morales, Miami-Dade’s chief operating officer, said Miami-Dade will keep control of the property, treating it as the site of a death investigation until the NIST and police work is done. Then, a court-appointed receiver would likely determine when Surfside and others could come onto the collapse site for tests.

While Kilsheimer has been on the job since June, the Miami-Dade Police Department has only begun seeking its own engineer for the investigation. In his email, Burkett sent Kilsheimer a posting by Miami-Dade police for forensic engineering services to study the Surfside collapse. The consultant will be assigned to a “field inspection of the failed structure” and “provide MDPD with an Engineering Forensic Investigation Report on the causes of the structural failure.”

The posting, with responses due by Friday, is the first definitive sign that Miami-Dade intends to conduct its own engineering analysis of the collapse, rather than waiting for the NIST findings. The federal agency said its Surfside probe could take three years before final results are released, a timeline that’s been part of Burkett’s complaints about Surfside’s inquiry being delayed.

Surfside officials tour site without engineer

Burkett visited the site himself Thursday, along with the town manager and attorney, after requesting access from the county in a phone call earlier on Thursday with Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.

He said he was concerned that he didn’t see any workers inspecting the property while Kilsheimer has been in town for over a month eager to begin his work. The county “explicitly” said Kilsheimer was not allowed on the site, Burkett said.

“We have one of the best [engineers] on the planet for this type of work in place since Day One but for some inexplicable reason he has been prevented from accessing the site,” Burkett told the Herald.

A photo posted July 20 on Twitter by Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, shows the Champlain Towers South site cleared of all rubble from the tower’s collapse. The emptied-out foundation, free of prior supports, has a Surfside engineer worried about a cave-in that could cause Collins Avenue to collapse, too. Courtesy Jason Pizzo

He said he has offered Kilsheimer’s services to the county because the process of hiring a new engineer could delay the investigation.

Kilsheimer’s firm, KCE Structural Engineers, conducted emergency rescue and recovery work at the Pentagon after the 2001 terrorist attack and, locally, investigated the 2012 collapse of a Miami Dade College parking garage that killed four people and assisted efforts after the 2018 Florida International University bridge collapse that killed six.

“My hope is the county will reconsider its position on Mr. Kilsheimer or find someone that’s as qualified as he is to immediately begin working,” Burkett said. “My fear is that the process of locating, vetting, hiring and getting someone up to speed could add weeks and maybe months to the whole process.”

Burkett said the town’s investigation of Champlain South’s soil conditions is essential to confirm the safety of a condo complex two buildings away called Champlain North. It was built in 1981 by the same developer, but the town has not ordered residents out and Kilsheimer said there is no reason to believe the building is in danger.

“Lives are potentially at stake, even though the odds are low that Champlain North or any other building could collapse, we politicians are not in a position to gamble with peoples lives,” he said. “That’s a bet we absolutely cannot make, which is why we must immediately put our engineer to work. He should have been working weeks ago.”

Lt. Carlos Rosario, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade police, declined to respond to Burkett’s complaint on the agency’s timing for hiring an engineer.

“The investigation is moving forward and this is part of the ongoing process,” he said.