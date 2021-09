Read Next

Facing pressure from residents outraged at the prospect of more short-term rentals in their neighborhood, Miami Beach commissioners on Friday directed the inspector general and city manager to launch investigations into whether building permits for three new apartment hotels in the South of Fifth neighborhood were properly issued.

The permits — for building renovations at 310 Meridian Ave., 333 Jefferson Ave. and 226 Jefferson Ave. — allowed for the conversion of buildings that were formerly residential-only into apartment hotels, a designation that allows them to operate as short-term rentals in zoning districts where they are otherwise prohibited.