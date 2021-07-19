She broke barriers in the music industry as LGBTQ woman. She, her parents die in Surfside

Theresa Velasquez was no stranger to being a trailblazer.

At only 36, she had risen through the ranks from deejaying in Miami Beach nightclubs to becoming an executive at Los-Angeles-based entertainment company Live Nation. Velasquez worked tirelessly to make the music industry more inclusive for Queer artists and audiences, and in June 2020, she was included in Billboard’s Pride List of music industry-shaping LGBTQ executives.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade police announced that Velasquez’s remains were identified in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, the 95th victim to be identified by police. Her body was recovered July 8, police noted.

Velasquez, a South Florida native, had flown into Miami on the Wednesday night before the collapse to visit her parents, Julio, 67, and Angela, 60, who lived on the third floor of the condo tower. Theresa was looking forward to spending some down time with her parents, one of her friends told the Herald.

But only a few hours after her arrival at 8777 Collins Ave., the condo building would be reduced to a mass of twisted metal and broken concrete. She and her parents perished; the bodies of Julio and Angela were recovered on July 9 and July 8, respectively.

“Our hearts break for the loss of our beloved Theresa Velasquez, her parents Angela and Julio, and everyone taken far too soon in the tragic accident in Surfside, FL,” a statement from Live Nation released on Saturday read. “Theresa was an impassioned leader at Live Nation, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community. We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly.“

Angela, Julio and Theresa Velasquez. Frances Wang, CBS4

Theresa’s origins in the music industry were humble, according to friends and her LinkedIn page.

DJ in Miami Beach

She got her start in Miami Beach in 2004, where she deejayed at clubs around the city under the name DJ Theresa. She was a hit, and quickly gained traction, deejaying at Miami Beach’s White Party and Aqua Girl Miami, and was featured in New York’s Electric Zoo and Mysteryland USA. She began touring internationally, scoring gigs in Barcelona’s famous Circuit Festival and Madrid’s SuperMartxe.

In 2011, Theresa teamed up with Grammy-nominated deejay Hector Fonseca to start her own music label, Audio4Play. The label features LGBTQI+ artists and songs, and according to Theresa’s LinkedIn page, “leads the LGBT nightlife scene showcasing today’s hottest up-and-coming talent in nightlife.”

Theresa’s individual productions and label releases have been supported by stars including Natasha Beddingfield, Carmen Electra, The Scissor Sisters, W&W, John Dish and Kryder.

Having discovered her love for the industry by performing, Theresa was inspired to learn more about the business side of the industry. After graduating from Georgetown University in Washington, she earned her master’s degree in the music business from New York University and quickly went on to work for major music labels, including Sony Music and SFX Entertainment. She had been an executive with Live Nation for the past six years.

Mother owned Weston boutique

Theresa’s brother, David Velasquez, flew to Miami with his wife, toddler and three other family members soon after the collapse. He joined the dozens of family and friends who held a candlelight vigil for the Velasquez family on July 1 at Fiorelli, the men’s boutique owned by Angela in Weston, according to the Sun Sentinel. Angela opened the store around 20 years ago, one of the first stores at the center.

“Julio and Angela are just the sweetest couple in the world; I have nothing but good things to say about them,” a former neighbor of the couple told the Herald. They moved to Unit 304 at Champlain Towers several years ago, she said, looking for a quiet place on the beach to spend their golden years. Julio was retired.

“They still own the house across the street,” the neighbor added. “We just saw them a few months ago cleaning it out for their renters. We watched Theresa grow up there. It’s surreal.”

On Saturday morning, a memorial Mass for the Velasquezes was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Miami Beach. At the Mass, which was live-streamed to friends and family, David Velasquez spoke of managing such an unimaginable loss by celebrating the profound love and joy that his parents and sister brought him and so many others.

“Despite the great pain I’m experiencing, I do realize how fortunate I am to have so much support,” he wrote in a Facebook post prior to the Mass.

After the news was announced that Theresa’s body was identified, tributes poured in for the music executive.

“As sad as this is, I’m happy they found you Theresa,” Grammy Award-Winning music producer, deejay and composer Tracy Young posted in a tribute to Theresa on Saturday. “You were a huge part of the music, Miami, NY, LA, and the LGBTQ community. I feel I lost a sister and don’t understand why you were taken so young, with your whole life ahead of you. I enjoyed watching another female DJ take over the DJ and music community…your talent and spirit has touched many and we will never forget!”

Carolina Fernandez, a relative of the Velasquezes, has created a gofundme to help the family through the tragedy.