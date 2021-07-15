Four more victims of the Champlain Tower condo collapse have been identified

Miami-Dade Police identified four more victims of the Champlain Towers building collapse Thursday, three weeks after the building collapsed.

Maria Notkin, 81, Michelle Anna Pazos, 23, and Mihai Radulescu, 82, were recovered on Friday. Valeria Barth, 14, was recovered Sunday.

Barth and her parents, Luis Fernando and Catalina, traveled to Surfside from Colombia to see family and get vaccinated against COVID-19. Notkin, a retired paralegal and banker, lived in unit 302 with her husband, a retired physical education teacher in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted Wednesday night that so far, there were 97 confirmed deaths, with 90 bodies identified and 88 families notified. There are eight people still unaccounted for, all with missing persons reports.

Police have said the process of identifying bodies and notifying families has slowed due to decomposition. Officials are now relying on DNA matches to identify the victims of the collapse.