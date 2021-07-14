‘They are screaming they are stuck.’ Police release 911 calls from Surfside condo collapse

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

The Miami-Dade police department has released 911 calls from the Surfside condo collapse that killed at least 96 people.

The calls offer a harrowing window into the moments after the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history. The 12-story, 136-unit building collapsed in the middle of the night, killing residents and visitors as the slept in a cascade of concrete and steel.

One call from a resident of Champlain Tower South unit 505 came in around 1:25 a.m., describing a panicked scene of neighbors and family members scrambling down blocked staircases and detouring around the flooded parking garage, The caller Louis Tinoco, said was the garage was quickly filling with debris.

Tinoco, his wife and his son John made their way to the second floor, but were still 20 or 30 feet off the ground, the man told a 911 operator. “There are people in the rubble, yelling,” he said.

In the background, faint screams of “help” could be heard.

“They are screaming they are stuck,” he said. “Is it safe for us to stay here?”

The collapse spurred an unprecedented search-and-rescue mission, complicated by unstable conditions and stormy conditions in the days following the tragedy. A portion of the tower that remained standing had to be demolished on July 4, allowing teams to reach a greater portion of the site.

The calls were released by Miami-Dade police, which is spearheading the investigation into the deaths. Another 11 people remain unaccounted for, police say. The probe into the why the building collapsed is being conducted by National Institute of Standards and Technology, the federal agency that investigated the collapse of New York City’s Twin Towers in 2001.

“Half the building collapsed,” one breathless woman said. “Can someone help me get out please?”