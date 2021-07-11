Police identify 10 more victims in Surfside condo collapse. Death toll has reached 90

Miami-Dade Police on Sunday released the names of 10 more people whose bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse.

As of Sunday morning, authorities have confirmed that at least 90 people died after Champlain Towers South partially collapsed the morning of June 24. Another 31 people are still missing.

The victims named Sunday are:

Maria Gabriela Camou, 64, who was recovered Thursday

Julio Cesar Velasquez,66, who was recovered Friday

Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone, 5, who was recovered Thursday

Alfredo Leone, 48, who was recovered Thursday

Maria Torre, 76, who was recovered Thursday

Richard Augustine, 77, who was recovered Tuesday

Luis Sadovnic, 28, who was recovered Wednesday

Edgar Gonzalez, 42, who was recovered Thursday

Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, who was recovered Wednesday

Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6, who was recovered Wednesday

The Miami Herald is gathering the stories of those have been reported missing or deceased after the collapse. Read more here.