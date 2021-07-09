Second building in Miami Beach may be ordered to evacuate after ‘deterioration’ found

A two-story building in Miami Beach built in 1939 may be ordered to close after a city inspector found “evidence of structure deterioration, to include spalling concrete.”

The building, at 6881 Indian Creek Dr., has until Monday to submit an engineer’s report to the city or face an evacuation order, the city said Friday. Miami Beach’s Housing and Community Services Department has been “mobilized to assist,” according to a memo from City Manager Alina T. Hudak.

After the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, the city sent inspectors to 507 older buildings undergoing Miami-Dade County’s 40-year recertification process, which requires structural and electrical evaluations of older buildings after 40 years — and every 10 years after that.

The city on July 3 evacuated a South Beach condo at 1619 Lenox Ave. after an inspector flagged a flooring system failure in a vacant unit and damage to exterior walls.

The building department flagged 10 buildings for concerns “severe enough to be issued Unsafe Structure notices requiring more immediate compliance,” Hudak’s memo said. The city placed red “Unsafe Structure” placards at the entrances to the buildings found to be in violation. Four of the buildings are complying, two advised the city Friday they would comply and four others have not provided additional information to the city, according to the memo.

The building at 6881 Indian Creek Dr. is among the 10 buildings under higher scrutiny. The city did not release the full list of buildings and only identified the Indian Creek Drive property, whose representatives could not immediately be reached.

“Others will need varying levels of enforcement, for example, securing balconies,” Hudak wrote.