Condo collapse live updates: Search for 145 missing people enters Day 9

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Concrete testing yielded ‘curious results,’ report says

7:25 a.m.: Concrete testing at the Champlain Towers South condo last year “yielded some curious results,” engineering firm Morabito Consultants wrote in an October 2020 report obtained by the Miami Herald. But the report was silent on exactly what was unusual or alarming about it, an omission that surprised multiple experts who spoke with the Miami Herald.

“It doesn’t say what is curious about the results,” Abi Aghayere, a Drexel University engineering researcher, said after reviewing the report. “Were the [structural slab] depths lower than expected or much, much higher than expected?”

In the nine-page document, obtained by the Herald on Thursday, Frank Morabito and two others from his firm offered condo board president Jean Wodnicki and property manager Scott Stewart an update on Morabito’s ongoing work to prepare the building for costly repairs and renovations ahead of its 40-year recertification.

Another condo collapse victim identified

7:25 a.m.: Another victim pulled from the partial collapse of the Surfside condominium has been identified by Miami-Dade police.

As of Thursday night, the death toll remained at 18, with 145 people missing and 130 accounted for in the collapse of the Champlain South Towers last week.

The identified victim was Magaly Elena Delgado, 80, who was found on Wednesday.

Delgado had moved from Cuba in the 1960s in search of a better life. She had lived at Champlain Towers South for more than 10 years.

Key Facts

7:25 a.m: Here’s what to know Friday morning:

▪ The death toll is 18, including two children. The number of missing is 145. The Surfside building collapsed at 1:23 a.m. June 24. The tower fell while residents slept. The side of the building that collapsed faces the beach.

▪ Rescue crews had to pause their search efforts for 15 hours Thursday because of concerns that the remaining portion of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo would fall. The search-and-rescue mission resumed Thursday evening, just as President Joe Biden boarded a plane and concluded his visit to South Florida.

▪ The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a little-known sub-agency of the Department of Commerce that investigated the fall of the Twin Towers after 9/11, plans to launch a full investigation to discover what caused the Champlain Towers South building’s collapse and what changes in laws, building codes and regulations could be made to prevent another failure of that kind.

▪ It will likely be months or even years before engineers and other experts know exactly why a part of the Champlain Towers South came crashing down.