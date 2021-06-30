Condo collapse street closings hurt the business district. Then, the power went out

A Surfside business district already suffering as the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse aftermath limits customer traffic and occupies nearby residents found itself without power Wednesday afternoon.

The town announced that a collision between a delivery truck and a pole took out power from 94th Street to 96th Street on Collins Avenue and Harding Avenue.

The town said power could be out until about 9:15 p.m.

Some businesses, especially the large chains, remain open. Publix said its store was running regular hours and assisted the American Red Cross in bringing meals to rescue workers and the family reunification center.

People dropped off donations at Starbucks, where one journalist said an employee told her to make herself at home so she could keep people informed.

A Starbucks employee in Surfside just told me to make the store mine and work wherever I need because reporters are keeping everyone informed. I told her I could not cover breaking news without the staff here. There’s a special place in heaven for coffee shop workers! ️ — Verónica Soledad Zaragovia (@verozaragovia) June 25, 2021

On Saturday, business at Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill was down by at least 28%, according to general manager Steven Thomas. With car and pedestrian traffic blocks on Harding, “no one is allowed, people can’t get in.”

Thomas stressed that he’s not complaining. “The focus in the neighborhood is on helping others, not helping themselves to a big, juicy burger,” he said.

The tragedy in the tight-knit small town hit close to home for Thomas, who has worked at Flanigan’s for two decades.

“I recognized regular customers from the photos of people who are missing on TV,” he said. “My heart is broken.”

Police officers stationed outside Flanigan’s told Thomas that road closures may continue for a month.