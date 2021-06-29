Families grieve and maintain hope at vigil for victims of Surfside building collapse

People hold their hands over their hearts during the community beach vigil for those missing and deceased after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo, behind Four Seasons Hotel Miami in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 28, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Martin Langesfeld held the microphone at his chest, speaking softly in the faint glow of colored lights on Surfside’s beach Monday night.

A few hundred people stood and sat before him. They leaned on each other, held hands, and looked down as Langesfeld spoke about faith, confusion and pain all at once. His sister, Nicole Langesfeld, and her husband Louis Sadovnic have not been found in the rubble following the collapse of Champlain Towers South.

“We don’t know what’s happening,” Langesfeld said. “We don’t know why this happened … I just ask that we all keep strength and have faith. Miracles do happen.”

A few blocks away from the bright lights and heavy equipment of the search and rescue operation, people quietly reflected during a vigil organized by Leo Soto, one of Nicole Langesfeld’s friends, with help from the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club and the Miami Heat.

People hold roses and glow sticks during the community beach vigil for those missing and deceased after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo, behind Four Seasons Hotel Miami in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 28, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Soto told the crowd — made up of Surfside neighbors, families and friends of those missing — that he took comfort in the outpouring of support. He believes the trauma will leave a scar in the community forever.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same,” he said.

A couple led a guided meditation, set to the subtle drone of a quartz singing bowl. A woman quietly wept. Families sat cross-legged, eyes closed. Coach Erik Spoelstra knelt quietly, head down, a few feet away from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, grew emotional during the reflection. Strangers hugged and checked in on each other, asking each other if they were okay.

For some, it was a moment to grieve. A woman was led away from the group as she sobbed, held by her loved ones. Several formed a circle on the sand and held hands as she cried.

People hold roses and glow sticks during the community beach vigil for those missing and deceased after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo, behind Four Seasons Hotel Miami in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 28, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

A few dozen walked to a makeshift memorial Soto created one block away from the wreckage of the collapse. Andres Castaneda stood in front a photograph of 11-year-old Lucia Guara, her sister Emma and their parents, Marcu and Ana. Late Monday, Marcus was identified as one of the victims pulled from the rubble on Saturday. The rest of the family is still missing.

Castaneda’s daughter Manuela was among a group of girls gathered at the memorial for their friends. She’s been friends with Lucia for six years. The Champlain was where the girls and their families had birthday parties, barbecues and beach days.

“We were just there a few weeks ago,” Castaneda said, nodding toward what was left of the Champlain. “The girls had a party to celebrate the end of the school year. They didn’t get to do that last year.”

People of all ages pause and observe the make-shift memorial site located at Veteran’s Park for those missing and deceased after the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 28, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

The girls hugged each other while crying and laughing, memories and mourning muddled together.

“They’re up and down every day,” Castaneda said. He said the sound of sirens triggered his daughter on Sunday.

“Is it happening again?” she’d asked him.

Back on the beach, people propped up white roses up in the sand in between white glowsticks in a pattern etched on the shore.

“Hope.”

People watch from behind a police barricade on the beach as Florida Urban Search and Rescue work to remove debris from the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo as the sun sets, in the Surfside neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, June 28, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com