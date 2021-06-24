Will rain affect search and rescue at collapsed condo? Storm halted a police briefing

Press conference held in Surfside to discuss partial building collapse in Surfside, June 24, 2021, was stopped because of lightning in the area. jflechas@miamiherald.com

A news conference discussing the partial building collapse was paused Thursday morning because of lightning in the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, a line of thunderstorms just off the coast is bringing strong rain, thunder and lightning.

Special Marine Warning including the Waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef FL from 20 to 60 NM excluding the territorial waters of Bahamas, Coastal waters from Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef FL out 20 NM and Biscayne Bay until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/2l0YPx6ke5 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 24, 2021

The rain is expected to last throughout the morning and early afternoon, before moving inland and to the western parts of South Florida.

It was not immediately clear how the weather would affect search and rescue efforts.

Rain is moving across #Surfside with lightning near by. Showers and storms will be possible around this area where the partial building collapse took place. If you hear thunder, stay safe and stay inside. @CBSMiami #CBS4 pic.twitter.com/BQkya2kDEz — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 24, 2021

“Because of the lightning we’re going to have to get people out,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

Larry Kelly, a meteorologist for the weather service, said the rain could continue on and off through the weekend.

His reminder about lightning: “When you hear thunder roar make sure you get inside.”