Man shot in the mouth on Miami Beach in unprovoked attack, police say

La policía del Condado Escambia acusó a David Nims, director de una iglesia de la Florida, de esconder una cámara en un baño de la iglesia. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A man was shot in the mouth while sitting on the beach early Wednesday morning in Miami Beach. Witnesses say it was a random, unprovoked shooting.

Around 12:40 a.m., Miami Beach officers were called to a shooting in the 6300 block of Ocean Boulevard, police said. Officers found Russell Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound to the mouth.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. Alexander is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police a man wearing all black clothes walked behind them while they sat on the beach. Without provocation, the man shot at them, hitting Alexander.

Detectives were able to identify the possible shooter as Rayner Javier Rosario-Guerrero, 24, when they found his ID and a paper receipt for a gun in a bag near the crime scene, police said.

After a flyer was put out to locate him, Rosario-Guerrero was found in the 6800 block of Collins Avenue.

Rosario-Guerrero was charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.