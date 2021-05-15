‘How did he get up there?’ Florida man makes like Spider-Man atop South Beach light pole

Screen grab from WPLG Local 10 broadcast of a man, police identified as Todd Fitzroy Boothe, perched atop a traffic light pole on the intersection of 10th Street and Collins Avenue on May 14, 2021. The video was shot by Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick, who provided video to local TV stations. WPLG 10

South Beach seldom fails to deliver the wacky.

On Friday at about 5:25 p.m., Miami Beach police say Todd Fitzroy Boothe clambered atop a traffic light pole at the corner of 10th Street and Collins Avenue in the city’s bustling entertainment district.

There, Boothe, 29, inched along the pole on his butt, lanky limbs under his 5-foot, 11-inches frame, dangling astride the pole for balance.

That’s when crowds, armed with cellphones — naturally — started taking and posting video onto Twitter and Instagram, et al. You can hear the hoots and hollers below from the sidewalks and street

But that’s only one reason Boothe, of Miramar, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and breach of the peace, according to court records.

A Miami Beach officer is seen on the sidewalk trying to talk to Boothe, who inches along the pole toward, and onto, the ledge of a building on the corner at 960 Collins Ave.

According to reports, Boothe then bounded off the ledge and led police on a chase.

WPLG reported that Boothe ran westbound on 10th Street but police lost sight of the agile man when he ducked into an area of the Hotel Taft at 1040 Washington Ave. He then exited onto Taft’s patio and ran toward ... the police station on Washington and 11th Street.

“Inadvertently?” local filmmaker Billy Corben cracked on his Instagram post.

Hey, it’s South Beach.

That chase led to Boothe’s second charge: resisting an officer without violence.

Booth was still being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $1,500 bond as of Saturday morning.

Here’s when the guy finally came down after being perched on the 10th Street and Collins traffic signal post. He ran from police and was caught as he approached #MiamiBeach PD. Todd Boothe, 29, of Miramar was booked for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/UuWPxf5FbQ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 15, 2021

Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick provided WSNV 7 with several cellphone video clips of Boothe climbing and perched atop the traffic light signal over the intersection.

“A lot of people watching,” Novick told the station. I thought the police were gonna converge and get him, but he got up and [ran off.]”

The incident gave social media a bit of a workout on Friday evening and Saturday.

Like this one in response to an Only in Dade tweet: “How did he get up there? South Beach never ceases to amaze, always attracting the weirdos.”