Dirt bike driver grazes person in road rage shooting on MacArthur Causeway

One person was shot on the MacArthur Causeway after someone on a dirt bike fired bullets into a moving car, Miami Beach police said.

At around 6:39 p.m, a 911 caller told police that there had been a shooting along the MacArthur Causeway.

“Preliminary investigation reveals there was a possible road rage altercation between the victim and the subject as they were traveling eastbound along the MacArthur Causeway,” Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email, noting that the unidentified victim called 911 from the 900 block of West Avenue.

“The victim stated, the subject was on a dirt bike and fired one shot into his vehicle,” he said.

The victim was only grazed and did not require transport to the hospital, Rodriguez added. The shooter has not been apprehended.

The eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway were temporarily closed and have now reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Police also responded to the scene.