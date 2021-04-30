Will vaccine shots on the sands of South Beach increase Miami COVID inoculation rates?

Liz Poppiti, 24, looks on while receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Town of Golden Beach, Florida, after the town received an allocation of 150 to 200 doses of from the state, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Special for the Miami Herald

Sunscreen, cold water and an RV packed with COVID-19 vaccines will await beach-goers Sunday when the state’s pop-up vaccination program goes to the sands of South Beach.

Starting at 10 a.m., a one-time vaccination site — made possible by Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson and the Florida Division of Emergency Management — will administer up to 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the 16th Street beach access point. Richardson said the agency told him Sunday’s event will be the first pop-up at any Florida beach.

The goal, Richardson said, is to entice younger people to get vaccinated by making it convenient for them, though people of all eligible ages can receive a shot.

“I think it’ll be more younger people,” he said. “I’m excited about trying this to see if it works.”

The pop-up event is one way city leaders are trying to boost vaccination rates among younger people.

Amid low demand at the recently opened state site across from Miami Beach City Hall, Mayor Dan Gelber this week suggested that businesses offer deals to those who show proof of vaccination. He met with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday and asked that board members brainstorm ways to get customers and employees vaccinated.

“I don’t care if you give out free drinks for people who show up,” Gelber told chamber members last Tuesday.

The chamber will meet next Tuesday to discuss Gelber’s request.

Gelber said he worries the state may shut down its vaccination site at 17th Street and Convention Center Drive if demand remains low. The site has a daily supply of 250 shots but, as of Thursday, had administered just 348 shots since opening April 24, according to a city spokeswoman.

“It’s very disappointing that we haven’t been using our daily allotment,” Gelber said in an interview with the Miami Herald.

He said he has met with the city’s legal department to discuss ways to nudge people to get vaccinated without violating a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign prohibiting businesses, schools and local governments from requiring proof of vaccination for any reason.

One idea Gelber had is for businesses to pronounce themselves to be “100% vaccinated” once all their staffers get the shots. Vaccine-related marketing may bring more customers through the door, he said.

“I’m hoping the private sector steps up,” he said. “I’m trying to do what we can to get them to do it.”

Jerry Libbin, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber invited Florida International University infectious disease professor Dr. Aileen Marty to speak at its upcoming board meeting.

His hope is that the board approves “some cool incentives” and branding initiatives to boost vaccination numbers in Miami Beach. Libbin, a former city commissioner, said even motivating one person to get vaccinated would be a win in his eyes.

“We can get it out there but we can’t make people do it,” Libbin said.