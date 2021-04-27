Miami Beach

A man was shot in the leg in South Beach, and police arrived to a curious scene

A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday in South Beach, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Miami Beach officers responded at 3:21 a.m. to calls of a shooting in the 800 block of Collins Avenue. When they arrived, no one was there.

The wounded man was taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Medical Center, said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they don’t know what happened or who shot the man.

Anyone who saw something that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This bulletin will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service